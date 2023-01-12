Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

