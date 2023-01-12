Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.