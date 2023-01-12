Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

