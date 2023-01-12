Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €49.01 ($52.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52-week high of €103.65 ($111.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.63.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

