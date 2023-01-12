Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.59. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,422 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $568.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

