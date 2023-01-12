Santos FC Fan Token Price Reaches $5.10 (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and $18.04 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $5.10 or 0.00026967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00438715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,841.60 or 0.30987287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.01003152 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

