Sapphire Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $3,634.80 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.72 or 0.07704389 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00087169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00032900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00065080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.