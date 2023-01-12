Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 270,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $55.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.