Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

