Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

