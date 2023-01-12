Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

