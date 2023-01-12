Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells $28,380.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 558,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,343.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $51,705.42.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SCU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 121,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,890. The stock has a market cap of $547.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.67. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $3,432,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Stories

