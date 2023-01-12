SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

