SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.90. SecureWorks shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.