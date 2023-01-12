SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.69. SES AI shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1,954 shares trading hands.

SES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $45,703.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,678.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $45,703.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,678.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,228.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,089.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

