Siacoin Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $137.18 million and $5.46 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00452878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00902037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00110031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00648612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,046,502,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

