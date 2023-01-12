Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.00

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 24149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

See Also

