Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

SIFY stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

