SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.62

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.62 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30.95 ($0.38). SIG shares last traded at GBX 32.35 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,707,564 shares changing hands.

SIG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £408.13 million and a PE ratio of -13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.63.

SIG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.