Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.15. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The firm has a market cap of $544.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 234,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.