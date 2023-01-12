Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys 38,572 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,055. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.