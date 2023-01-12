Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 134,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,688 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 169,938 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,741. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

