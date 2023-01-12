Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $222.40. 8,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $311.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

