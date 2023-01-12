Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading 3% Higher

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

