SKALE Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.86 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $108.86 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00435848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.99 or 0.30784780 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00956631 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,152,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.