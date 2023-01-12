SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Trading Up 19.1%

SM Investments Co. (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) shares were up 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 16.23 and last traded at 16.23. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.63.

SM Investments Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of 13.65.

SM Investments Company Profile

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property, retail, and banking and other businesses in the Philippines. The company's Property segment is involved in the mall, residential, and commercial development, as well as the operation of hotels and convention centers.

