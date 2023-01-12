Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Down 3.9%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,417,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 328,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.03.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,810,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Smart Share Global accounts for approximately 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

