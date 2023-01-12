Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLVYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Solvay from €108.00 ($116.13) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($130.11) to €125.00 ($134.41) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($129.03) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Solvay from €125.00 ($134.41) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

