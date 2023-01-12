Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $44.35.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

