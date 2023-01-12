Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $44.35.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
