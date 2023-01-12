Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

