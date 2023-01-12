Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.