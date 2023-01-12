SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Boosted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,414 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 6.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $37.70 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

