SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.