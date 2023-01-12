SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $48.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

