SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Trimmed by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 205,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.72 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

