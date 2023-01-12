SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,025,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $464.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $515.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

