Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,558 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 312.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 558,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 423,115 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSLV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,259. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.