Standard Lithium (SLI) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -20.20 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.25

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 114 853 1430 39 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 39.12%. Given Standard Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -24.32% 17.74% 5.40%

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

