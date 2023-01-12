Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 40,537 shares.The stock last traded at $106.34 and had previously closed at $106.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Standex International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $74,598.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,260 shares of company stock worth $337,469. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

