Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.35

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.35 and traded as high as C$68.13. Stantec shares last traded at C$67.69, with a volume of 236,036 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.11.

Stantec Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96. In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

