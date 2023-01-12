Starname Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Starname has a total market cap of $418,002.11 and approximately $210.11 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00435769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,800.88 or 0.30779205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01018319 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

