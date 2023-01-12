STASIS EURO Achieves Market Cap of $133.94 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.94 million and approximately $322,216.51 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00435769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,800.88 or 0.30779205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01018319 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

