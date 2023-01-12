State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.