Steem (STEEM) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Steem has a total market cap of $69.07 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,126.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00459875 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018961 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00923209 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00111124 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00664810 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005533 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00229874 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,306,257 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.