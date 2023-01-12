Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$48.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$50.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.