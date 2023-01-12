Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.21). 48,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.23).
Stenprop Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The firm has a market cap of £528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.75.
About Stenprop
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
Read More
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.