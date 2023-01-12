Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 13.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stericycle by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

