Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KELTF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of KELTF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

