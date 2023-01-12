Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 12th (AEO, CBOE, COIN, FOCS, ICE, LPLA, MKTX, NDAQ, PDM, RJF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 12th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters Inc alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $137.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $127.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $258.00 to $277.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $282.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $73.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (TSE:PDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$0.65 price target on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $94.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.