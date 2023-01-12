Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 12th (AEO, CBOE, COIN, FOCS, ICE, LPLA, MKTX, NDAQ, PDM, RJF)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 12th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $137.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $127.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $258.00 to $277.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $282.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $73.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (TSE:PDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$0.65 price target on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $94.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

