Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the average daily volume of 857 put options.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 166,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.