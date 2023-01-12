StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 4.3 %

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

