StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Up 4.3 %
Energy Focus stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
